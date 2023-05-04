Explosions heard in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities: authorities

[Source: Reuters]

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities in the early hours of this morning, officials and media outlets said, with some local authorities reporting that anti-aircraft defences were at work.

Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets.

The latest blasts were reported less than 24 hours after Kyiv said 21 people died in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson.

“Air defences are working in the Kyiv region,” the regional military administration said on Telegram. Reuters eyewitnesses in the city said there had been at least one loud blast.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Yuri Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram that anti-aircraft defences were at work.

Local media also reported blasts in the Black Sea port of Odesa. Air alerts have been sounded in most of the eastern half of the country, according to an official government map.