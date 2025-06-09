English standards increased for NZ work visas from June 1

source: reuters

New Zealand will tighten English language rules for mid-skilled work visa applicants while expanding ​philanthropy options for investor migrants, Immigration Minister ‌Erica Stanford said on Monday.

The changes, effective from June 1, cover the Accredited Employer Work Visa and the ​Active Investor Plus Visa Growth category. The ​government is also preparing to introduce two new ⁠skilled residence pathways in August.

• English language ​requirements under the Accredited Employer Work Visa will extend ​to skill level 3 roles such as hospitality and trades, aligning them with the existing standard already applied to ​skill levels 4 and 5.

• “Being able to communicate ​in basic, everyday English ensures that workers understand their rights ‌and ⁠engage effectively at work and in the community while they are here,” Sanford said in a statement.

Article continues after advertisement

• Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and Peak Seasonal ​Visa applications are ​not subject ⁠to the English language requirement, which also does not apply to job ​change applications.

• Active Investor Plus Visa Growth ​category ⁠applicants will be able to allocate up to 20% of their total investment — up to NZ$1 ⁠million ($587,600) of ​the NZ$5 million minimum — to ​philanthropic gifts, with the remainder in higher-growth assets.

($1 = 1.7018 New ​Zealand dollars)