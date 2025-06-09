SPX launches 1534 investor education hotline

The South Pacific Stock Exchange is pleased to announce the launch of the SPX Toll-Free Investor Education Line, 1534, as part of ongoing efforts to improve investor awareness and financial literacy in Fiji.

The dedicated toll-free line will provide the public with direct access to information on share investments, the stock market, and how to begin investing.

Callers can ask any foundational questions relating to investing, including what the stock market is, which companies are available for investment, potential investment returns, how shares work, and how to get started through a licensed stockbroker.

Commenting on the initiative, SPX CEO Sheraj Obeyesekere stated, “The launch of the 1534 Toll-Free Investor Education Line provides a simple and accessible way for the public to connect with SPX, ask questions freely, and learn more about investment opportunities available through Fiji’s stock market.”

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He added that improving financial literacy and awareness is directly linked to the long-term success of the Fijian stock market.

The SPX Toll-Free Investor Education Line (1534) is operational during normal weekday business hours, excluding public holidays.