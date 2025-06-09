Iran to base World Cup camp in Mexico after switch from Arizona

Iran will base their squad in the Mexican border city of Tijuana during this year’s World Cup after soccer’s world ​governing body FIFA approved a request to move the training ‌camp from Arizona, the head of Iran’s football federation said on Saturday.

“We will be based in the Tijuana camp, which is near the Pacific Ocean ​and on the border between Mexico and the United States,” ​Iran’s soccer federation President Mehdi Taj said in a ⁠video posted on its Telegram social media account.

Taj added that the ​move would help avoid visa-related complications and that the squad would ​be able to travel directly to Mexico aboard Iran Air flights.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for

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Iran will play their first two Group ​G matches in Los Angeles, against New Zealand on June ​15 and Belgium on June 21, before facing Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

“The ‌total ⁠distance between us and the venue of our games in Los Angeles is 55 minutes by flight,” Taj said, adding that Tijuana was closer to their match venues than the team’s previously planned ​camp in Arizona.

Iran ​has faced ⁠uncertainty for months over travel and security arrangements for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by ​the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iranian officials said this ​month ⁠that their players and staff had yet to receive U.S. visas less than a month before the start of the tournament.

Taj said FIFA ⁠had been ​asked for guarantees over visas, security ​and the treatment of the Iranian delegation.

The World Cup runs from June 12 to ​July 20.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.