Bryson joins Digicel Pacific to lead external affairs

Tim Bryson as the new Group Head of External Affairs. [Photo: Meet PNG Facebook]

Digicel Pacific Group has appointed Tim Bryson as the new Group Head of External Affairs.

He will oversee government relations, stakeholder engagement, and strategic affairs across Australia, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Hub markets.

Bryson brings over 20 years of experience in diplomacy, mining, and Australian federal politics.

His background includes serving as Chief of Staff to Australia’s Minister for International Development, where he advised on Telstra’s acquisition of Digicel Pacific.

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Telstra International CEO Roary Stasko highlighted Bryson’s rare mix of corporate, diplomatic, and geopolitical expertise in highly regulated environments.