Professor Biman says don't believe fake social media attacks

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad. [Photo: FILE]

Do not to be distracted by fake social media attacks, misinformation and politically motivated bloggers whose objective is to create division, confusion and negativity.

This was the message from National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad to to a large audience of members, supporters and branch officials who attended the NFP Rewa Branch meeting at Vunimono High School on Saturday.

He said despite the misinformation and fear campaigns spread by the previous government about social welfare assistance and scholarships being removed, the Coalition Government has instead strengthened and improved these programmes for ordinary Fijians. He said more support is now reaching vulnerable families, students and communities that genuinely need assistance.

Professor Prasad spoke about the work being done to restore trust in public institutions, improve transparency and strengthen accountability in government.

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He said the focus remains on ensuring that economic growth benefits all citizens, particularly ordinary working families, farmers, youths, pensioners and vulnerable communities who for too long felt left behind.

Professor Prasad also said he firmly believes the NFP is on its way to becoming a much larger political force after the next General Election.

He said it was encouraging to see another strong turnout and to hear directly from ordinary people about the issues affecting their families, communities and livelihoods.

Professor Prasad said the NFP “continues to grow from strength to strength because more Fijians are placing their confidence in principled leadership, responsible governance and people centred policies”.

“Across the country, there is a growing understanding that NFP remains committed to honest politics, sound economic management, accountability and national unity,” he said.

Professor Prasad said the growth of the Party is not built on slogans or propaganda but through the hard work, sacrifices and commitment of ordinary people who continue to engage with their communities and stand by the values and principles of the Party.