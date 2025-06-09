General Election campaign period now open

The Electoral Commission has declared the campaign period for the upcoming General Election open, effective from today.

According to the EC, the campaign period will end 48 hours before Election Day, in accordance with Section 109A(1) of the Electoral Act 2014.

Under the Electoral Act 2014, the campaign period cannot begin earlier than 30 days before the completion of three years and six months from the date Parliament first sat after the last General Election.

The declaration of the campaign period comes as Fiji prepares for the upcoming General Election, which must be held between 7th August and 6 February 2027.

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The earliest possible Writ of Election may be issued from 24 June 2026.

The Electoral Commission urges all political parties, candidates, supporters, organizations, and members of the public to campaign peacefully, truthfully, and in accordance with the law.