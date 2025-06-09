Cuvu Learning Center to tackle student dropouts

The initiative directly responds to growing concerns over a lack of after-school academic support for local youth. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

A new community learning center aimed at tackling student dropout rates and improving academic support for rural youth has officially opened in Cuvu, Nadroga.

Supported by the Bilo Bar Club, Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji, and community partners, the facility provides a safe learning space for students from Voua and seven villages in the Cuvu district.

The initiative directly responds to growing concerns over a lack of after-school academic support for local youth.

Operating weekdays from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the center will serve students in Years 4–8, Years 12–13, and tertiary levels.

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Services include homework assistance, literacy and numeracy support, exam preparation, and academic guidance.

Founder and manager Teresa Rietberg states the center was created to give young people an encouraging environment to build confidence and reach their full potential.

She adds that many rural students face educational hurdles due to limited resources at home, making community-led initiatives vital.

Shangri-La Resort Manager Sunil Beerbul says that the center represents hope and opportunity, reflecting the importance of investing in education to strengthen the community’s future.

The opening coincided with the 45th anniversary of the Bilo Bar Club, a charity group of returning Shangri-La guests who have supported regional community projects for decades.

Community leaders expect the center to play a key role in improving educational outcomes and providing youth with clear pathways toward higher education and employment.