Government acquires 48 housing leases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Housing says the government has acquired 48 development leases across Fiji to formalise informal settlements and improve living conditions for families.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the initiative aims to provide long-term land security for residents who have spent years living without legal land titles or proper infrastructure.

He adds that many families have lived in informal settlements for more than 20 years, limiting their access to housing finance and better living conditions.

Through the development lease programme, the government is able to formalise settlements by preparing proper scheme plans before offering registered leases to residents.

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“So, in a way, when we formalise some of these settlements and allow residents to upgrade their homes through registered titles, it also gives them access to loans that can help finance home improvements and investments in other areas.”

Nalumisa adds that the government is also targeting support for vulnerable families struggling to access land and housing finance.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Greg Andrews, says although housing challenges are growing, there is a strong commitment to work together on solutions.

“If we continue to work together governments, partners, the private sector, and communities we can build housing systems that are not only more resilient, but also more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable.”

He adds that collaboration and long-term planning will be key to building safer and more affordable housing for Pacific communities.