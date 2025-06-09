'Fjord' by Romania's Cristian Mungiu wins Cannes' top prize

[Source: Reuters]

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu won the Cannes Film ​Festival’s Palme d’Or top prize for the second time on Saturday with his Norwegian-set drama that explores clashing cultures, “Fjord.”

This year’s ‌jury president, South Korean director Park Chan-wook, praised the film for helping shed light on understanding different views “in an artistically magnificent manner.”

Celebrities including Geena Davis, who was featured on this year’s festival poster in a shot from 1991’s “Thelma & Louise,” as well as Tilda Swinton and Gael García Bernal appeared on stage to introduce the prizes in a ceremony ​that was largely free of politics and full of praise for cinema.