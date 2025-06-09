'Fjord' by Romania's Cristian Mungiu wins Cannes' top prize

[Source: Reuters]
Romanian director Cristian Mungiu won the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or top prize for the second time on Saturday with his Norwegian-set drama that explores clashing cultures, “Fjord.”
This year’s jury president, South Korean director Park Chan-wook, praised the film for helping shed light on understanding different views “in an artistically magnificent manner.”
Celebrities including Geena Davis, who was featured on this year’s festival poster in a shot from 1991’s “Thelma & Louise,” as well as Tilda Swinton and Gael García Bernal appeared on stage to introduce the prizes in a ceremony that was largely free of politics and full of praise for cinema.
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