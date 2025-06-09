Hurricanes secured on top after Highlanders victory

The Hurricanes will finish the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific regular season on top after a 45-28 win over the Highlanders at Hnry Stadium.

In doing so, it ensures the finals series runs through Wellington (should they keep winning) after yet another dominant victory

Clark Laidlaw’s side just need a victory to wrap up top of the table after the Chiefs’ defeat to the Crusaders, but secured yet another winning bonus point, reflecting their dominance.

The Hurricanes have built their title campaign on their blistering starts and this was no different as Josh Moorby scored his 13th of the season inside two minutes.

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The job got significantly harder for the visitors after prop Daniel Lienert-Brown was red-carded for a high shot on Devan Flanders.

Lienert-Brown collected the flanker high in the neck, forcing Flanders from the field early as the incident was upgraded from a yellow.

With the Highlanders down to 14, the lethal Hurricanes backline delivered to power them to a 21-0 lead.

It started when Kini Naholo dived over, followed by a brilliant individual effort from Moorby to set up Flanders’ replacement, Du’Plessis Kirifi.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens got the Highlanders on the board after out-sprinting Ruben Love to his own grubber.

But Love answered back instantly with a pair of filthy steps for his first of the year.

Fellow All Black Timoci Tavatavanawai crossed before half-time to reduce the advantage.

Both teams found themselves down to 14 to start the second, with Negate Punivai and Xavier Tito-Harris yellow-carded for foul play.

Naholo took instant advantage with a powerful burst to deliver his second to further their lead. Adam Lennox hit back after sustained pressure on the Hurricanes line, giving the visitors hope.

But the comeback ended with a double strike, started with a clean break from Brayden Iose straight through the defence.

Eretara Enari sealed the win with 20 minutes to go after a smart snipe down the short side.

Lucas Casey got a consolation try for the Highlanders after he was denied earlier in the second half. It came off the back of several scrum penalties against the hosts, leading to Pouri Rakete-Stones sitting down for ten.

But the night was all about the Hurricanes as they controlled the lead for their 11th victory of the year.

They’ll finish the season against the Crusaders in Christchurch, sitting nine points ahead of the second-place Chiefs.

As for the Highlanders, their season is over ahead of next week’s bye, potentially dropping to as low as tenth pending results.