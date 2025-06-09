Kids celebrate World Football Week

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

More than 50 children gathered at the Fiji Football Association Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday to celebrate World Football Week.

Held under the theme “Be Active,” the event gave youngsters the chance to learn football skills, take part in fun games, and enjoy an active day through the sport.

The program is part of FIFA’s global campaign encouraging children to stay physically active for at least 60 minutes every day through football and other activities.

Meanwhile, the Extra Premier League continues today with Lautoka and Tailevu Naitasiri match currently underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

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Ba will host Nasinu at 3pm at Govind Park.