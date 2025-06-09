Fiji gets top five global ranking for customer experience

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Josefa Wivou (middle) with other delegates at the Contact Centre Symposium in Hunter Valley, Australia. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji has been ranked among the world’s top five offshore customer experience delivery destinations in the 2025 CX Technology and Global Services Survey.

Published by Ryan Strategic Advisory, the global survey gathered insights from 815 enterprise decision-makers across 12 major markets in North America, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The report assessed approximately 40 destinations based on their attractiveness for contact centre and outsourcing services.

India retained the top position, followed by the Philippines in second, while Poland and South Africa shared third place. Fiji emerged strongly to round out the global top five.

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According to the findings, Fiji was ranked as the number one preferred offshore destination among respondents in New Zealand and Singapore, while also scoring highly in Australia, North America, and the United Kingdom.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Josefa Wivou described the recognition as a significant achievement for the national economy.

He noted that the ranking proves Fiji is no longer just an emerging option, but a credible and competitive outsourcing destination on the global stage.

Industry analysts attribute Fiji’s steady rise over the past two years to its high service quality, strong English-language capability, cultural alignment with key markets, and a stable operating environment.