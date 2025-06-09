Public urged to participate in constitution review process

The Commission stressing that public participation is essential in shaping the country's supreme law. [Photo: FILE]

Fijians are encouraged to take part in the ongoing Constitution Review process, with the Commission stressing that public participation is essential in shaping the country’s supreme law.

The Constitution Review Commission is currently conducting consultations around the country.

Commission Chair Sevuloni Valenitabua says every Fijian has a role to play in the review process, adding that all submissions will be carefully analyzed and considered as part of the proposed amendments.

Valenitabua says public participation allows citizens to claim ownership of the Constitution and ensures it reflects the collective voice of the people.

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Valenitabua encouraged those who may feel their views will not make a difference to take part, assuring communities that every submission will be treated equally and given the same level of consideration.

Public awareness has also been identified as a key part of the review process, with the Commission noting that concerns surrounding the 2013 Constitution stemmed partly from a lack of public consultation during its development.

Among the issues raised so far are calls to incorporate elements of the 1997 Constitution, concerns over the use of the term “Fijian”, and matters relating to constitutional identity.

However, Valenitabua clarified that while amendments can be made, the current Constitution cannot be entirely removed.

He adds that recommendations for change have come from a wide cross-section of society, including indigenous iTaukei, Indo-Fijians, other communities, and government officials.