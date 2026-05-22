Behind the bula spirit: Kolinio’s hospitality journey

Kolinio’s journey also reflects a wider truth about Fiji’s tourism industry. [Photo: FILE]

On an island where clear blue waters meet coral reefs and visitors arrive seeking Fiji’s famed “Bula” experience, Kolinio Mataiyaga has built more than just a career – he has built a purpose.

Now managing the Activities and Environment Department at Castaway Island, Kolinio has spent the past eight years in the hospitality sector.

His story reflects the lives of many hospitality workers whose journeys are shaped by resilience, sacrifice, passion, and quiet determination.

Like many who work in Fiji’s tourism industry, Kolinio’s life is closely tied to the island, where living away from family on the mainland and missing important gatherings has become part of his reality.

Article continues after advertisement

Yet, he says what he gains in return gives deeper meaning to the life he has chosen.

For him, hospitality is not just about service – it is about connection. Every guest who arrives on the island is welcomed into an experience shaped by Fiji’s culture, warmth, and natural beauty, and seeing visitors leave with lasting memories is what continues to drive him forward.

Kolinio says the sector is not only a source of livelihood for him and his family, but also a deeply personal journey of growth through environmental stewardship.

“It’s changed my life in a way that it makes me a better person because I see that I was one of those kids growing up who were damaging the corals, who were cutting down trees. So, having to do all of these environmental projects and all other activities, I see that this has really made me give back to what I have damaged while growing up.”

Working closely with environmental initiatives on the island, he now leads efforts that protect marine ecosystems and raise awareness among visitors.

Kolinio’s journey also reflects a wider truth about Fiji’s tourism industry – behind every visitor experience are individuals who carry both personal sacrifice and professional pride.

They are workers who quietly shape the experiences that visitors come to enjoy and remember for a lifetime.

For Kolinio, however, the reward is simple – it is found in moments when guests engage with Fiji’s culture, learn about the environment, and leave with more than they arrived with.

His story is one of many in Fiji’s hospitality sector, but it stands as a reminder that behind the smiles, service, and experiences that define the industry are people whose lives are shaped by dedication, resilience, and a quiet commitment to something bigger than themselves.