Decent start on Box Office for Chand Mera Dil

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Lakshya and Ananya Panday led Chand Mera Dil has taken a decent start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the romantic saga has collected in the range of Rs. 3.5 crore to Rs. 4 crore on Friday, which is in sync with the industry estimates before the release.

The first day business was largely boosted by the discounted ticket pricing, and this has sampled the film enough for a larger section of the audience.

The first day lays a platform for the film to score reasonable results over the weekend with jumps on Saturday and Sunday. But that’s not going to be enough, as a stable biz on Monday is a must to emerge as a successful venture in the long run.

Chand Mera Dil will have a 2-week clear run until the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on June 5, and will be hoping to settle in at a certain level on Monday and then witness a steady run.

Article continues after advertisement

The start is the best for the leading man, Lakshya, as the biz is around 400 per cent higher than his debut film, Kill, which opened around the Rs. 1 crore mark.

The costs are in control, but still, a respectable business is a must to achieve theatrical success.