Heavy rain disrupts critical pipeline repairs

WAF says additional precautions are now being taken to ensure the repairs meet required quality standards. [Photo: WAF FACEBOOK]

Heavy rainfall and worsening weather conditions have delayed critical repair works on one of Fiji’s major water supply pipelines, raising concerns over prolonged water disruptions for thousands of customers relying on the Wainibuku Reservoir system.

The Water Authority of Fiji says repair works on the damaged DN 600 trunk main running from the Waila Water Treatment Plant to the Wainibuku Reservoir had been progressing smoothly and remained on schedule until midnight.

However, intense overnight rain left the repair site waterlogged and unstable, forcing crews to slow operations as conditions became increasingly unsafe for workers and contractors on-site.

WAF says the repair area has become extremely soggy and difficult to access, with the deteriorating ground conditions affecting the pace of restoration works.

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As a result, the authority has revised its expected completion time, with repairs now anticipated to be completed by midday today instead of the earlier planned timeframe.

The disruption comes as Fiji remains under a heavy rain alert, with worsening weather conditions already placing pressure on infrastructure and essential services across parts of the country.

WAF says additional precautions are now being taken to ensure the repairs meet required quality standards while also protecting the safety of workers carrying out operations under difficult weather conditions.

Despite the delays, the authority says around 60 percent of water inflow to the Wainibuku Reservoir and other dependent reservoirs is still being maintained because two of the three major trunk mains between the Waila Water Treatment Plant and Wainibuku remain operational.

However, people in affected areas may continue to experience low water pressure, intermittent supply, and extended restoration times while repair and recovery efforts continue.

WAF says water carting trucks remain on standby throughout the disruption period to assist affected communities as crews work around the clock to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.