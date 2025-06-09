Lautoka rise to third as Labasa stays top

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Labasa remains on top of the 2026 Extra Premier League standings following another crucial victory, while Lautoka climbed into third place after a dominant performance in Round 10.

The Babasiga Lions held onto first place with 21 points after edging defending champions Rewa 2-1 in one of the biggest clashes of the weekend. Labasa continues to impress with its balance in attack and defence, scoring 20 goals while conceding just eight this season.

Close behind in second is Ba on 20 points after producing the biggest result of the round with a commanding 7-0 demolition of Nasinu.

The Men in Black now hold the league’s best attacking record with 34 goals and a superior goal difference of plus-24.

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Lautoka surged into third after thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri 5-1, leapfrogging Rewa in the standings following an impressive attacking display.

Despite dropping to fourth, Rewa remains firmly in the title race on 16 points.

Elsewhere, Nadi secured an important 2-1 win over Suva to strengthen its position in the middle of the table.

Navua and Nadroga were forced to settle for a point each after playing out a 1-all draw.

At the bottom of the standings, Tailevu Naitasiri remains without a win after ten rounds and faces an uphill battle in the second half of the season.