Chand praises Labasa fighting spirit after Rewa win

Labasa FC have strengthened their grip at the top of the Extra Premier League after edging Rewa FC 2-1 at Subrail Park yesterday.

The home side showed resilience in a tense contest that went down to the wire.

The result keeps Labasa firmly in control of the title race as momentum continues to build in their campaign.

Head coach Alvin Chand praised his players for their fighting spirit and ability to respond under pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the late stages of the match highlighted the team’s character and commitment to the jersey. The victory also reinforced their strong home record and belief in the squad’s progress this season.

“Yes, I am very happy. The boys, well I can’t thank them enough. Today, that fighting spirit that they showed was tremendous. And that shows that they are playing for that red and white jersey and that badge. The way we played the last 15 minutes, I think the boys deserve a lot of credit for that. Rewa is a good side, a great team with a great coaching staff.”

Chand revealed the team’s game plan was to start strongly and contain Rewa early, particularly in the opening 15 minutes.

He says the side briefly lost concentration after scoring but credited the senior players for helping them regroup and regain control of the match.

The coach admitted it was never easy coming back against a quality Rewa outfit, but said the response after setbacks was pleasing.

He added that previous results against Rewa had been a source of motivation, especially after going winless against them in recent league encounters.

Chand also pointed to their unbeaten home record since the BOG final as another driving factor for the squad, saying the players were determined not to let their supporters down on home soil.

In matches today, Lautoka will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 11am.

Ba will host Nasinu at 3pm at Govind Park.