Teary Miley Cyrus inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus has become the latest celebrity to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (EPA PHOTO)

A tearful Miley Cyrus has thanked her family after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Flowers singer was recognised at a ceremony in Hollywood and couldn’t keep her emotions in check when it came to thanking her loved ones for their support.

Cyrus was accompanied at the ceremony by her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiance Maxx Morando.

A tearful Miley Cyrus has thanked her family after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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The Flowers singer was recognised at a ceremony in Hollywood and couldn’t keep her emotions in check when it came to thanking her loved ones for their support.

Cyrus was accompanied at the ceremony by her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiance Maxx Morando.

“This star somehow represents immortality, and although I love the lyric, the fact that I won’t is what creates the urgency that sets my heart on fire,” Cyrus explained.

“What feels so special to me about this star is that it’s an accumulation of devotion. A star isn’t something that you win like a seasonal game. It’s not something that you can chase or collect. It’s not something you make the next record for.”

The 33-year-old’s friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace also delivered speeches at Friday’s ceremony.