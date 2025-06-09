Kimaya Fiji celebrates annual staff awards

The awards night reinforced the Group’s broader message of growth and continuity. [Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

The Kimaya Fiji Group celebrated the people behind its success yesterday as it hosted its annual staff awards night at the Landers Bay Resort and Spa in Vuda, Lautoka, where the dedication and hard work of its employees came under the spotlight.

The event brought together staff from across its five brands — Yatule Resort and Spa, Hideaway Resort and Spa, Landers Bay Resort and Spa, Paradise Bride Fiji, and Tour Managers Fiji Islands — for a night that highlighted unity, entertainment and appreciation across the Group.

Managing Director Damend Gounder said the annual celebration went beyond recognising excellence, serving as an opportunity for staff to reflect on the journey that has shaped the organisation from its early beginnings in the tourism industry into an award-winning hospitality group.

One of the Rising Star Award recipients, 25-year-old Aman Lal from Tour Managers Fiji Islands, was acknowledged for his steady rise within the company.

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His journey was marked by persistence and commitment, beginning with cadetship training before progressing into a full-time role.

“I am from Tavua and here I am renting alone. So, it has been a difficult journey, like leaving my family back at home and getting into a new city.”

Kimaya Resorts Operations Manager of the Year award recipient, Waisake Rokocanini from Landers Bay Resort and Spa, said the achievement reflected his hard work and dedication, and acknowledged the support of his family and management.

“I’m so grateful that I have two great leaders, Mr. Gounder and Mr. Chris, who normally guide me, especially leading this team here in Landers Bay. It’s an adult-only resort, and also the support from the team. It makes the journey much easier until today.”

The awards night reinforced the Group’s broader message of growth and continuity, with staff being reminded that its transformation from a small tourism operation into a recognised hospitality brand was built on years of collective effort, passion and dedication.