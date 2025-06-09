Fiji budget to deliver more relief measures

Fijians can expect additional relief measures in the 2026–27 National Budget, which will be announced on the 26th of next month.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel confirmed that the budget will include support measures aimed at protecting households, businesses, and the wider economy.

He said the Ministry is currently engaging with multilateral development partners, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to secure additional financing for the upcoming financial year.

Rising fuel costs and ongoing uncertainty linked to the US–Iran conflict continues to place pressure on Fiji’s economy.

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“The government has commenced preparation for the 2026-2027 national budget, which will be focused on supporting our people, and ensuring economic stability and security, ensuring the continuation of critical public services, and focusing on fiscal prudence and reforms to support business development as well as economic growth.”

Australia has committed $47.23 million in budget support, while New Zealand is expected to provide around $13.38 million.

Immanuel also said the government is working with domestic financiers such as the Fiji National Provident Fund and other institutional investors.

“We are exploring options on reducing taxes on fuel, providing relief to businesses and workers with a reduction in FNPF rates, providing working capital support and concessional financing for businesses through the Reserve Bank of Fiji and other financial institutions. Also, we are looking at relaxed tax payment arrangements to provide cash flow relief for taxpayers, as well as tax incentives for businesses that rely heavily on fuel.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his recent nations address confirmed that support packages for the tourism sector and income support measures for citizens are under review.

“In times of global uncertainty, the responsible path is not to spend more than we should or to risk exhausting our people. The responsible path is to safeguard our nation’s finances, protect household livelihoods, and strengthen our democracy for the long term.”

Meanwhile, cost-cutting measures remain in place, including a 20% salary reduction for parliamentarians and ministers, a civil service hiring freeze, tighter controls on government vehicles, and reduced spending on travel, workshops, and operations.