Cabinet endorses $47.8M Australian grant

The support will help advance the Government’s fiscal and reform agenda. [Photo: FILE]

The cabinet has endorsed the Exchange of Letters between the Government of Fiji and the Government of Australia to facilitate the third amendment to the Direct Funding Arrangement under the Fiji Budget Support Programme.

The amendments will enable Fiji to access approximately $47.8 million in grant funding from Australia for the 2025–2026 financial year.

The funding is linked to mutually agreed public financial management and economic reform priorities.

The support will help advance the Government’s fiscal and reform agenda, strengthen economic resilience and support national development priorities.

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It also forms part of the ongoing multi-year budget support partnership between Fiji and Australia.