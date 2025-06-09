Drua Women home tickets on sale

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women are set to light up home crowds next month, with tickets for their two Super W matches in Fiji now officially on sale.

Fans can catch the action at an affordable price, with grass embankment tickets costing just $5 while stand tickets are available for $10 at Churchill Park in Lautoka and 4R Govind Park in Ba.

Supporters can purchase tickets online through Fijian Drua Tickets, as well as at Jack’s of Fiji outlets, Shop N Save supermarkets, Prouds Fiji, Lautoka City Council and Ba Town Council.

The Drua Women will host the Western Force in Round 2 on June 13 before facing the Brumbies a week later on June 20 at Four R Stadium in Govind Park, Ba.

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Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the Drua Women will begin their campaign against the NSW Waratahs Women next Saturday, June 6, at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

Fans can watch the match live on FBC Sports.