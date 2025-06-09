Journey ends for Drua and Force

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Western Force may have come away with a 19-15 win over the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash but both will not feature in the knockout stages.

Kitione Salawa and Zuriel Togiatama scored in the first half as they led 12-7 at the break.

A penalty in the second half was the Drua’s only points while the Force scored twice.

Zac Lomax came away with the winner with 12 minutes remaining as the Force dominated the second half, but couldn’t get the necessary full points.

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The Force’s finals hopes ended after the Reds’ win over Moana Pasifika earlier in the day.

But the win gives veteran Kurtley Beale plenty to celebrate as he moves into third for most appearances with 186.

The Drua play the Reds in the final round next week.

Meanwhile, in other Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific matches, The Reds edged Moana Pasifika 33-31 while Hurricanes defeated Highlanders 45-28.