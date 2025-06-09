Drua rue missed call in Force clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glenn Jackson admits there was frustration over a controversial forward pass during their clash against the Western Force last night, but insisted his side also had opportunities they failed to capitalize on.

The Drua fell short 19-15.

Jackson was asked about the passage of play after the match, with television replays appearing to show a clear forward pass in the lead-up to a crucial moment for the Force.

“I don’t know. TMO, I was very, very with the officials around having a look and you just think it’s common sense at some stage.”

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Despite his disappointment, the Drua coach stopped short of heavily criticizing the officials and instead invited captain Temo Mayanavanua to address the situation.

Mayanavanua acknowledged the frustration but said the team had to accept that mistakes are part of the game.

“We’re all human beings at the end of the day. We all make mistakes and stuff. It’s important that we just move forward and move on.”

The Drua skipper also pointed to missed attacking chances that could have changed the outcome of the match, including a promising overlap that went unfinished down the sideline.

“There were a couple of moments where we could have been a lot better. If we shifted one more pass, there was a huge overlap, but we carried the ball and the Force defended really well.”

He adds while the controversial decision hurt, the Drua also had moments where they failed to “pull the trigger” in key attacking situations.

“As much as we want to blame officials and stuff, I thought they did an outstanding job. We all make mistakes at the end of the day, but it’s us as well. The players are part of it.”

The Drua will meet the Reds on Friday at 9.35pm in their final match for the season.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.