Cabinet endorses Fiji police bill

The Bill is aimed at strengthening policing standards, improving transparency and accountability, enhancing law enforcement effectiveness and boosting public confidence in Fiji. [Photo: FILE]

Cabinet has approved the Fiji Police Bill 2026.

A statement by government yesterday highlights that the bill is to establish a modern legal framework to guide policing in the country.

The proposed legislation will repeal and replace the Police Act 1965 and introduce updated provisions on police governance, accountability, operational powers, disciplinary procedures, investigations, human rights protections and community policing.

Government further noted that the Bill is aimed at strengthening policing standards, improving transparency and accountability, enhancing law enforcement effectiveness and boosting public confidence in the Fiji Police Force while ensuring policing practices align with modern legal and human rights standards.