FCOSS calls for direct climate funding

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There is a growing call for climate funding to be delivered directly to communities most affected by the climate crisis, amid concerns that too much of the money is being lost in bureaucracy before it reaches those on the ground.

Speaking to FBC News, Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) Executive Director Vani Catanasiga warned that structural and governance challenges continue to hinder community-led adaptation efforts.

“And then we have all of these other structural issues, the power dynamics that come into play as well, that’s what we have to deal with if we’re going to talk about community-led adaptation.”

FCOSS says climate finance systems require urgent reform to ensure vulnerable communities can effectively access and benefit from adaptation funding.

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“These efforts are great, but these are all of the warnings that FCOSS would like to share with our government colleagues: we also have to manage how we’re delivering work.”

Meanwhile, Principal Environment Officer at the Ministry of Climate Change, Krishneel Nand, acknowledged that funding constraints remain a key challenge in implementing environmental and conservation programmes.

“One of the major challenges we face at the Ministry is the finances, so biodiversity conservation not only requires awareness, but it also requires funding. So, we are tapping into our partners, the donors, in terms of implementing our goals and targets.”

As global climate finance continues to grow, stakeholders say ensuring direct access for rural and frontline communities remains one of the biggest challenges in addressing rising climate risks.