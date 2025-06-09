Deluxe No.1 opens new branch in Suva

[Photo: Deluxe The No.1/FACEBOOK PAGE]

At a time when businesses across Fiji are grappling with rising costs, global uncertainties, and pressure on household spending, a new retail store has opened its doors in Suva, signalling confidence in the local market and long-term consumer demand.

Deluxe No.1, located at the Yatu Lau Arcade, officially opened today, introducing a range of affordable footwear options for families while also creating new employment opportunities.

The store has entered the market with a focus on footwear for men, women, and children, with particular emphasis on addressing an often-overlooked gap in the industry – affordable and stylish plus-size footwear.

Director Deepak Parmar says the aim is to ensure greater inclusivity, variety, and accessibility for customers across all size ranges.

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Despite challenging economic conditions, including rising freight costs, shipping delays, and increased operational expenses, Parmar says the decision to expand was driven by strong confidence in steady local demand for essential goods.

He says footwear remains a consistent necessity for families, with demand for affordable options continuing even during periods of financial uncertainty. This confidence, he adds, is reinforced by long-standing customer loyalty and a strong understanding of the local market.

The lead-up to the opening was not without challenges, with global supply chain disruptions and rising costs placing pressure on planning and inventory management. However, the business was able to navigate these hurdles through careful coordination with suppliers, strategic planning, and disciplined stock control.

As households become more cautious with spending, the business says it is focusing on value-driven products and a reliable shopping experience to attract and retain customers.

The opening has also contributed to employment creation, with three new jobs generated as part of the store’s operations.

Despite the challenging economic environment, the launch of Deluxe No.1 reflects continued investor confidence in Fiji’s retail sector, particularly in businesses focused on essential goods and value-based offerings.