Drua brace for Brisbane finish after brutal turnaround

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glenn Jackson says his side must recover quickly after a physical encounter against the Western Force before turning their attention to a final-round clash in Brisbane.

Jackson described the match as a “brutal” contest, with both teams heavily engaged in a fierce breakdown battle that made it difficult to build momentum.

Reflecting on the game, he said the Drua were tested in all areas, particularly at the ruck.

“We knew the breakdown was going to be big. Obviously, with Tizzano’s unbelievable skill, I thought we looked after him pretty well.”

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He adds that last night’s match exposed areas where his side struggled to secure clean possession, especially in the first half.

“Probably didn’t get the ball we were after in the first half. It was messy at the breakdown. Both teams went hell for leather.”

Jackson said the short turnaround between the Western Force clash and travel to Brisbane adds another layer of difficulty for the squad.

“We haven’t got a bloody great pass. It’s a six-day turnaround and we have to head to Brisbane, so the boys have got to recover well.”

Despite the frustration from the result and the physical toll, Jackson praised his players’ commitment throughout the season, noting how close they have been in several matches.

“I said to the boys, they deserve better. Everyone deserves better. We’ve had five wins and we’re just out of that first bonus point, which is pretty ridiculous.”

With one final match remaining, Jackson said the focus is now on finishing the season strongly in Brisbane, a venue familiar to many of his players through club rugby.

“It’ll be nice to finish on Friday night in a great place to play footy in Brisbane.”

The Drua will meet Reds to wrap up their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season on Friday at 9.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.