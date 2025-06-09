Taxi fare review underway

[Photo: FILE]

The request to increase taxi fares is currently being assessed by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, as the government responds to rising global fuel prices and growing pressure across the public transport sector.

The review was confirmed during a joint briefing by the FCCC and the Ministry of Finance, following recent increases to electricity fuel surcharges and bus fares.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says while bus operators have already submitted formal requests for fare adjustments, the taxi industry is now under active review.

Bus fare increases are already set to be cushioned by the government from Tuesday, while discussions continue around other public transport sectors.

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“Well, for now, because the bus industry has put in a submission as per their request, they’ve requested that ever since April, so as per their request, that is what the government is fully absorbing, but for the Taxi and the Minibus, we haven’t received specifically from the Minibus and for the Taxi industry, we’re currently assessing.”

Jiuta says the ongoing review is being driven by rising international fuel prices and geopolitical tensions affecting global oil markets.

“I think the government is doing a great job interms of subsidizing and absorbing costs but also as a regulator we also have to Monitor what’s happening internationally in all this price movements.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel have reaffirmed governments commitment to protecting consumers through national price regulation mechanisms.

“The government will continue to protect vulnerable households, critical service providers and key sectors of the economy, while in some areas, higher costs will inevitably need to be borne by businesses and consumers.”

The finance minister says additional support measures remain under consideration as cushioning for bus fares is expected to begin on Tuesday.