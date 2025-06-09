Auckland FC make history as inaugural OFC Pro League champions

Auckland FC have etched their name into Oceania football history, defeating South Melbourne FC 2-1 in a pulsating OFC Pro League final at Eden Park to claim the first-ever title.

In a match that balanced tension, physicality and moments of quality, Auckland struck in each half to secure a landmark victory and become the league’s inaugural champions.

The home side carried momentum into the final after their A-League squad’s success across town the previous night, and they started brightly in front of a vocal Eden Park crowd.

Striker Jonty Bidois set the tone early, using his strength to hold off defender Jacob Eliopoulos before teeing up Zac Zoricich, whose effort curled narrowly wide of the bottom-left corner.

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South Melbourne goalkeeper Javier Diaz Lopez was soon called into action, producing a sharp save to deny James Bayliss, but Auckland’s pressure finally told from the resulting corner in the 23rd minute.

South Melbourne failed to clear their lines and Daniel Normann punished them, lifting a looping effort that Díaz Lopez could only fingertip into the net. The goal sparked wild celebrations as Normann became the scorer of the first-ever OFC Pro League final goal.

Auckland almost doubled their advantage before the break when Isa Prins found himself unmarked inside the box, only to blaze over from close range.

At the other end, South Melbourne coach Sinisa Cohadzic cut a frustrated figure as his side struggled to replicate the attacking fluency that had delivered 54 goals in their previous 18 matches.

A deflected strike from Lampard and a tame overhead attempt from Swibel were their best first-half chances.

Their task was made harder just before halftime when Alex Menelaou was stretchered off injured, adding to a difficult opening 45 minutes for the visitors.

Auckland, unbeaten from winning positions all season, came out after the break intent on closing the contest.

Bidois remained at the heart of their attacking play, forcing a one-on-one save from Diaz Lopez before dragging another effort just wide from the edge of the box.

With South Melbourne searching for answers, Auckland coach Luke Casserly turned to his bench, introducing Aston Burns and Matt Ellis to maintain intensity in attack.

The change paid dividends in the 72nd minute. Burns threaded a perfectly weighted pass through the defence for Ellis, who burst into the box and calmly nutmegged Diaz Lopez to all but seal the title.

South Melbourne refused to go quietly and grabbed a late consolation in stoppage time when Arran Cocks delivered a pinpoint cross for Yuki Uchida to head home into the top-right corner.

But it proved too little, too late.

As the final whistle sounded, Auckland FC stood alone as the first champions of the OFC Pro League, sealing a historic 2-1 victory and a night to remember at Eden Park.