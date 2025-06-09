“One little call cost us”: Jackson

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fell 19–15 to the Western Force in a tight contest in Perth last night, a result head coach Glen Jackson says came down to one crucial moment in a match his side could have won.

Jackson says it was always a difficult assignment away from home, but he was proud of the effort shown by his players despite the season already being effectively decided after the Reds defeated Moana Pasifika ended their finals hopes.

He also pointed to a key decision late in the match that denied his side what could have been a decisive try.

“Look, it’s a hard place to come to. I thought, you know, obviously our season, we knew it was finished when the Reds did the job on Moana. We won, unfortunately, from Moana, but I was bloody stoked with the boys.”

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Jackson believed the match turned on a controversial passage of play, suggesting a forward pass went unpunished in the build-up to a Force try, a call he felt had a major impact on the final result.

Despite the frustration, he praised the resilience of his squad after a demanding travel schedule from Fiji and said the group showed strong character throughout the contest.

He also highlighted milestone man Kitione Salawa, who brought up his 50th appearance for the club, describing him as outstanding on the night.

Jackson says several players stood up in a performance he felt deserved more, adding that it was “one little call” and a stroke of misfortune that ultimately separated the two sides.

The Drua will meet the Reds at 9.35pm on Friday for their last match this season.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.