Youth growth driving Basketball ahead of Fiji Cup

Basketball Fiji interim Chief Operating Officer William Peters says the continued rise of young players is a key sign of the sport’s steady development across the country, as preparations ramp up for the Vodafone Fiji Cup.

Peters says youth participation has been central to Basketball Fiji’s long-term strategy, with development programs running throughout the year helping shape the next generation of players.

“We’ve got a lot of youth events happening around the year with different programs, and in this tournament I think there are three or four youth teams that have made the top eight.”

He says the strong performances from younger sides reflect the progress being made at association level nationwide.

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“That’s a testament to the development that’s happening around the country within the associations.”

Peters added that exposure to higher-level competition is accelerating player growth.

“It adds to their skill, it adds to their level of experience when they go and play at their own age group at secondary school level. Iron sharpens iron, and they continue to grow as they get into these bigger competitions.”

On the organisational side, Peters says preparations for the Vodafone Fiji Cup have improved significantly compared to previous years, despite early challenges.

“The preparation has been really challenging at the beginning, but after organising last year’s event we’ve come to a groove.”

The Fiji Cup starts on the 4th of next month in Suva.