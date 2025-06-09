Tessmann left off USMNT's final World Cup roster

Midfielder Tanner Tessmann is a notable absence from the United States men’s national team roster for the 2026 World Cup, per multiple media reports.

Tessmann had been seen by many as a potential starter, having participated ​in six camps under U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The versatile 24-year-old started five of nine Europa ‌League games and 22 of 29 Ligue 1 games for Lyon this season before being shut down May 8 with a muscle strain that was not expected to impact his availability for the World Cup, per The Athletic.

Diego Luna, who contributed four goals ​and four assists in 18 appearances since his debut under Pochettino in 2024 but has also ​been dealing with a muscle injury, was left off the 26-man roster as well. ⁠He is known for his gritty approach, personified by him staying in a friendly last year against Costa ​Rica despite breaking his nose.

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Among those making the cut were Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas, who had not ​been with the USMNT since October but was part of four of Pochettino’s squads in 2024 and 2025 and has 12 goals and 7 assists in 28 appearances (23 starts) in Liga MX this season.

Gio Reyna will also reportedly be joining the American men ​in the tournament starting June 11.

The 23-year-old is a skillful playmaker, but his extensive injury history, lack of ​form at the club level and past attitude issues with the national team make him a controversial choice by Pochettino. ‌In the ⁠current season, Reyna made only four starts and appeared in just 19 games for Borussia Monchengladbach. He managed just one goal and no assists.

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was also reportedly named to the American roster, along with three players who missed out on the World Cup roster in 2022: center backs Miles Robinson and ​Chris Richards who were injured ​four years ago and ⁠forward Ricardo Pepi, who was reportedly one of the final cuts from the last World Cup team.

Half of the current U.S. roster participated in the last World Cup ​in Qatar in 2022.

Pochettino is set to officially announce the roster at an ​event in New ⁠York City on Tuesday.

The Americans – who are co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico — are in Group D with Paraguay, Australia and Turkey, opening against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.