Dr Pant appointed new FETA Chair

Dr. Pant succeeds Debra Sadranu, who has led FETA over the past four years. [Photo: FILE]

The trustees of the FDB Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards have appointed Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Dr. Paresh Pant as the new Chair of FETA.

Dr. Pant succeeds Debra Sadranu, who has led FETA with distinction over the past four years.

During her tenure, Sadranu played a pivotal role in strengthening the credibility of the Awards as Fiji’s premier platform for recognizing excellence across the tourism sector.

She was also instrumental in securing the Fiji Development Bank as the naming rights sponsor, enhancing the profile and sustainability of the event.

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Sadranu expressed her sincere appreciation to all sponsors and partners whose contributions have helped shape the Awards into a flagship event.

She steps down to focus on the growth of her business, Nama Fiji, which includes preparations to host the prestigious CIDESCO conference in Fiji later this year.

The Trustees look forward to working with Dr. Pant as FETA continues to celebrate and showcase excellence within Fiji’s tourism industry.

His appointment reflects a strong commitment to maintaining the integrity, relevance, and impact of the Awards.