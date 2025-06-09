Fiji champions climate-resilient health systems at WHA

Ravunawa reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to country-led, sustainable health system strengthening, including climate-proofed infrastructure, resilient supply chains, emergency preparedness, and community-based services.. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says climate resilience is essential to maintaining treatment continuity, laboratory services, medicine supply chains, and emergency outreach programmes.

Speaking at a side event during the World Health Assembly’s 79th Session in Geneva, Switzerland, Ravunawa highlighted Fiji’s concern over the intersection of climate change and communicable disease outbreaks, particularly HIV and tuberculosis.

He informed delegates that climate change is already disrupting Pacific health service delivery through cyclones, flooding, droughts, and supply-chain interruptions, placing vulnerable communities at greater risk.

He also briefed partners on Fiji’s HIV response, noting the country recorded 2,016 new diagnoses in 2025 alongside increasing TB-HIV co-infection rates.

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Fiji welcomed the Global Fund’s Climate and Health Catalytic Fund and technical assistance through the University of Melbourne and Climate CATCH Lab, which will support integrating climate considerations into Fiji’s Grant Cycle 8 funding request.

Ravunawa reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to country-led, sustainable health system strengthening, including climate-proofed infrastructure, resilient supply chains, emergency preparedness, and community-based services.

He acknowledged the support of the Global Fund and development partners in Fiji’s HIV response, including planned access to Lenacapavir for national prevention efforts.