Bainivalu calls for probe into electricity billing complaints

[Photo: FILE]

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu is calling on Energy Fiji Limited to investigate complaints from villagers about high electricity bills.

Bainivalu says families from several communities have raised concerns that electricity meters are not being physically read regularly and that some bills may be estimated.

Bainivalu says many families are already struggling with the high cost of living and should only be charged for the electricity they use.

She is urging Energy Fiji Limited to improve its meter reading process and ensure customers are billed fairly and accurately.

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She is also encouraging people facing similar problems to report their concerns through the proper channels.

Questions have been sent to Energy Fiji Limited.