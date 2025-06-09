Fiji launches national housing database initiative

Minister Maciu Nalumisa. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Housing says the lack of a proper national housing database has been a major challenge in developing effective housing policies and long-term strategies for Fiji.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says accurate and reliable data is critical in helping the government better understand the country’s growing housing needs and challenges.

Nalumisa revealed that the ministry has now established a national housing database to strengthen policy development and improve decision-making.

The absence of a centralized database has made it difficult for authorities to fully assess issues such as informal settlements, housing demand, land access, and the needs of vulnerable communities.

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“We have also established a national database funded by NGOs and FEDCO, something we lacked before. To ensure we have effective policies, we must have a proper database to assist in formulating strategies.”

Nalumisa says housing solutions must remain people-centred while focusing on building a more resilient and sustainable future for all Fijians.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Greg Andrews says investing in data and research is important for creating better housing policies and programmes that can respond to changing needs over time.

“Keeping communities at the centre ensures that housing solutions reflect the needs, aspirations, and resilience of Pacific people. The Pacific has always been a region defined by cooperation and collective strength. The challenges we face in housing are significant, but so too is our shared commitment to addressing them.”

Andrews adds that improving housing conditions across the country will require innovation, stronger institutions, and long-term strategic planning to ensure every citizen has access to a safe and decent home.