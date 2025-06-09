One dead, two critical after separate accidents

Police say the suspect’s vehicle clipped her car, forcing it into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a third vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

A 39-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Sigatoka on Friday.

The victim allegedly lost control of his vehicle while driving toward Olosara, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide with an oncoming vehicle.

Both drivers were rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, where the 39-year-old later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle remains hospitalized.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, two people are in critical condition at Nadi Hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Martintar, Nadi last night.

A 21-year-old man from Nadi allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle clipped her car, forcing it into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a third vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man.

The 42-year-old driver and a 38-year-old female passenger are admitted in critical condition at Nadi Hospital.

The 21-year-old suspect and a 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the third vehicle, have been transferred to Lautoka Hospital.

Police investigations into both accidents are ongoing.