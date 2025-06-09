Speaker raises concerns over MPs’ attendance

Jitoko said such attendance patterns undermine the effectiveness and dignity of Parliament. [Photo: FILE[

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko has raised concerns over the punctuality and attendance of Members of Parliament during parliamentary sittings.

While addressing Parliament today, Jitoko highlighted a growing issue with some MPs arriving late, remaining in the chamber only briefly, and then leaving for the remainder of the sitting.

He also noted that some members attend only morning sessions and fail to return after suspension breaks without sufficient justification.

“The absence of members during Parliament sittings, Honourable Members, there is a matter of concern regarding the absence of certain Members of Parliament during Parliamentary sittings. While some Honourable Members notify the Secretariat of late arrivals, it has been observed that they often enter the Chambers much later than indicated, remain only briefly and thereafter absent themselves for the remainder of the sitting.”

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“In addition, they are sitting where some Honourable Members attend only the morning session and do not return following the suspension break without sufficient justification.”

Jitoko said such attendance patterns undermine the effectiveness and dignity of Parliament.

“Honourable Members, I advise that such attendance patterns diminish the effectiveness of Parliamentary proceedings and undermine the dignity and orderly conduct of the House. At the end of the day, us Parliamentarians and representatives of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji are responsible and answerable to the people of the country.”

The Speaker further urged all Members of Parliament to uphold their responsibilities and maintain the standards expected by the people they represent.