Police to resubmit evidence in late PC Racagi case

In addition to the pending investigation reports and relevant expert findings to be resubmitted. [Photo: FILE]

The Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva has briefed Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu on the reasons behind the decision to withdraw the charges against two men charged in relation to the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

In a statement, Police says the Commissioner has accepted full responsibility for the organizations’ delay in submitting supporting documents to the prosecution, resulting in the decision taken to discontinue the case on Friday.

Commissioner Tudravu adds that immediate internal redress measures were initiated following the brief from the ODPP, to identify procedural shortcomings in the handling of the matter, with internal disciplinary measures directed against those responsible for the delayed submissions.

In addition to the pending investigation reports and relevant expert findings to be resubmitted, the investigation file into the alleged involvement of police officers will be submitted together, to allow the ODPP to conduct necessary review on all evidence gathered before an independent legal advice is rendered.

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The Fiji Police Force respects the judicial process and decisions made in a court of law, and will ensure full compliance of legal processes, to avoid causing unnecessary trauma to the families involved.

The Commissioner of Police reiterates that justice will prevail, assuring the late PC Peniasi Racagi’s family and members of the public, that the perpetrator (s) will be brought to justice.