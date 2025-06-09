Police shot dead alleged domestic violence perpetrator

Police have sealed off a crime scene in Brisbane's north following a domestic violence incident. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Queensland police have shot dead an alleged domestic violence perpetrator who was armed with a firearm at a home north of Brisbane.

After midnight on Sunday morning, officers responded to an alleged domestic violence incident at a house in Narangba following reports that a man was armed and making threats.

The man made threats towards the police while holding the weapon and an officer shot at him.

Officers immediately conducted first aid and resuscitation, but the man died at the scene.

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No-one else was injured in the incident.

The Police Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission, will investigate the incident

Investigations are ongoing.