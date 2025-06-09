FBC to stream National Schools Swimming Championships

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will deliver live coverage of the National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships later this month, with the event to stream exclusively on Viti+ this Friday and Saturday.

The two-day championship is one of the major events on Fiji’s school sporting calendar, bringing together some of the country’s top young swimmers from schools across the nation.

The live digital broadcast will allow viewers both locally and overseas to follow every race in real time, providing greater accessibility for fans and families.

FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki says the organization is proud to showcase another major school’s sporting event through its streaming platform.

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“This championship is a key platform for our youth, and we are proud to bring it live and exclusively to audiences through Viti+.”

Halofaki added that FBC’s production team is focused on delivering a seamless viewing experience across both days of competition.

“Our team is committed to ensuring a seamless viewing experience that captures the energy and importance of the event.”

He also confirmed all broadcast rights and operational arrangements have already been finalized ahead of the championship.

“With final preparations underway, FBC is set to deliver a high-quality, digital-first broadcast.”

Coverage of the National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships begins at 8:30am on both days, with up to 20 hours of live coverage expected across the event on www.viti.plus.