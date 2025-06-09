Saukuru calls for unity in rugby league

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

The future of rugby league in Fiji depends on strong leadership, accountability and unity, according to Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Speaking while opening the Fiji Rugby League Annual General Meeting at the FTA Hall yesterday, Saukuru says the meeting marks a pivotal moment for the sport as officials and administrators look to shape its future.

He stressed that rugby league is more than just a game in Fiji, saying it represents communities and provides opportunities for young people while helping instill discipline, pride and identity.

Saukuru acknowledged the wealth of talent across villages, settlements, schools and provinces, adding that many Fijian athletes have already earned international recognition through the sport.

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The minister also called for greater focus on financial transparency, professional governance and proper development pathways to help strengthen rugby league in the country.

He emphasized the need for more investment in youth and women’s rugby league while also supporting grassroots competitions and improving standards among officials and administrators.

Saukuru reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to backing sporting organizations that demonstrate integrity, accountability and dedication to athlete development.

He also reminded leaders within the sport to be role models for young people, saying athletes are closely watching whether sport is being used to unite communities or create division.

The minister thanked volunteers, parents, coaches and community leaders for their continued support despite limited resources, while also reminding players that representing Fiji comes with discipline, humility, sacrifice and commitment.

Saukuru concluded by urging the rugby league community to focus on progress over division, accountability over excuses and long-term vision over short-term interests.