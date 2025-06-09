Conservation key as beekeeping and ocean protection take focus

Students also joined the call, urging stronger youth and community engagement. [Photo:SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s growing beekeeping industry and fragile marine ecosystems took centre stage at the Fiji National University’s Ba Campus last week.

Stakeholders marked World Bee Day and World Ocean Day with renewed calls for stronger environmental protection and sustainable development.

The event brought together government officials, industry representatives, and students, highlighting the link between conservation and emerging economic opportunities in agriculture and fisheries.

A key focus was the rapid development of Fiji’s beekeeping sector, which now has more than 1,200 registered beekeepers managing over 13,000 hives.

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The industry produces hundreds of tonnes of honey annually for local and commercial markets, becoming a vital contributor to rural livelihoods.

The Fiji Beekeepers Association noted that what began as a small volunteer-driven effort decades ago has evolved into a structured industry supported by training, partnerships, and regional cooperation.

However, stakeholders are calling for continued investment in research and policy support to ensure long-term sustainability.

The Ministry of Fisheries backed the event, reinforcing the importance of protecting marine ecosystems as part of Fiji’s broader economic strategy.

Academics from FNU’s College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry emphasised that environmental protection must move beyond awareness toward practical action and green industry innovation.

Students also joined the call, urging stronger youth and community engagement in waste reduction and sustainable resource management to protect ocean health for future generations.

The event forms part of ongoing efforts by FNU and its partners to strengthen environmental education and promote sustainable livelihoods.