Early voting passes 81m mark

[Source: BBC News]

We have an update on America’s early voting numbers – they have ticked over the 81m-mark, according to the University of Florida Election Lab.

It puts the total number of early votes at 81,379,684, and of these:

44,402,375 are in-person votes

36,977,311 are mail ballots returned

This year’s early voting totals are well shy of the 101.5m early ballots cast in 2020, when the Covid virus kept many away from crowded polling places, but it’s more than the total early votes cast in 2016 (47.2m) or 2012 (46.2m).