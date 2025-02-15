Dentist accused of plotting investigator's death

Source: CNN News

Colorado prosecutors on Friday argued additional charges against James Craig, a dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife, as new details were revealed in court about how he allegedly tried to get a fellow inmate to kill a detective on the case.

The dentist and father of six has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of his wife, Angela Craig, who was 43.

He is accused of killing her by lacing her protein shakes with poison in 2023.

During a preliminary court hearing Friday in Centennial, prosecutors said James Craig is facing additional new felony charges related to plotting the killing of four people: solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit perjury.