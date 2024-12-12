China mulls weaker yuan strategy

[Source: Reuters]

China’s top leaders and policymakers are considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 as they brace for higher U.S. trade tariffs as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The contemplated move reflects China’s recognition that it needs bigger economic stimulus to combat Trump’s threats of punitive trade measures, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Trump has said he plans to impose a 10% universal import tariff and a 60% tariff on Chinese imports into the United States.

Letting the yuan, depreciate could make Chinese exports cheaper, blunting the impact of tariffs, and creating looser monetary settings in mainland China.

Reuters spoke to three people who have knowledge of the discussions about letting the yuan depreciate but requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. The State Council Information Office, which handles media queries for the government, did not also immediately respond to a request for comment.

Financial News, the PBOC’s publication, subsequently put out an article saying the foundation for a “basically stable” yuan exchange rate remains “solid,” and that the yuan is likely to stabilize and strengthen towards the end of this year.

Allowing the yuan to depreciate next year would deviate from the usual practice of keeping the foreign exchange rate stable, the sources said.

The tightly managed yuan is allowed to move 2% on either side of a daily mid-point fixed by the central bank. Policy comments from top officials typically include commitments to keeping the yuan stable.

While the central bank is unlikely to say it will no longer uphold the currency, it will emphasize allowing the markets more power in deciding the yuan’s value, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

At a meeting this week of the Politburo, a decision-making body of Communist Party officials, China pledged to adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy next year, marking the first such easing of its policy stance in some 14 years.

The comments did not include a reference to the need for a “basically stable yuan”, which was last mentioned in July but missing in the September readout, too.

Yuan policy has figured heavily in financial analysts’ notes and other think-tank discussions this year.

In a paper published by leading thinktank China Finance 40 Forum last week, analysts suggested China should temporarily switch from anchoring the yuan to the U.S dollar to linking it instead to a basket of non-dollar currencies, particularly the euro, to ensure the exchange rate is flexible during a period of trade tensions.

A second source privy to the central bank’s thinking told Reuters the PBOC has considered the possibility the yuan could drop to 7.5-per-dollar to counteract any trade shocks.

That’s a roughly 3.5% depreciation from current levels around 7.25.

During Trump’s first term as president, the yuan weakened more than 12% against the dollar during a series of tit-for-tat tariff announcements between March 2018 and May 2020.