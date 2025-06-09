China condemns Japan’s “Unacceptable” military threat after radar incident

[Source: File Photo]

China has accused Japan of posing a military threat after Tokyo said Chinese fighter jets locked their radar onto Japanese aircraft.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his visiting German counterpart that Japan’s actions were “completely unacceptable,” escalating tensions between the two countries.

Japan condemned the radar lock-on as a dangerous and provocative act, while China accused Japan of sending aircraft to repeatedly approach anddisrupt its navy during pre-announced carrier-based flight training east of the Miyako Strait.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident adds to growing regional friction over military activity and territorial concerns.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.